Chicago hosts Carolina after shootout win

Carolina Hurricanes (5-1-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-4-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Hurricanes defeated Dallas 4-3 in a shootout.

Chicago went 7-12-3 in division games and 16-14-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks scored 33 power play goals with a 15.2% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Carolina finished 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division play a season ago. Goalies for the Hurricanes allowed 2.7 goals on 29.2 shots per game last season.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols), Nicolas Beaudin: out (health and safety protocols).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (upper body), Jordan Staal: out (covid-19).