Winnipeg hosts Calgary after Connor’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (4-3-1, sixth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-3-1, fourth in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Winnipeg after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets' 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Winnipeg went 37-28-6 overall and 11-6-4 in division action during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Jets recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

Calgary went 13-10-1 in division play and 20-14-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Flames recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .906 save percentage.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Flames: None listed.