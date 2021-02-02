E. Illinois looks for road win vs SIUE

Eastern Illinois (5-13, 2-9) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-7, 4-3)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks for its third straight win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's last win at home against the Panthers came on Feb. 25, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Illinois has relied heavily on its seniors. Josiah Wallace, Marvin Johnson, Henry Abraham and Deang Deang have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's scoring this year and 57 percent of all Panthers points over the team's last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cougars have scored 68.9 points per game to Ohio Valley opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 65.4 per game they managed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JOSIAH: Wallace has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He's also made 85 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cougars are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 6-1 when they exceed 63 points. The Panthers are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 5-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Illinois has lost its last six road games, scoring 55.2 points, while allowing 67.8 per game.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's defense has forced 14.8 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 11.4 turnovers over its last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25