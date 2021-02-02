Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Evansville

Evansville (8-8, 6-4) vs. Loyola of Chicago (15-3, 10-1)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fifth straight win over Evansville at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Purple Aces at Loyola of Chicago was a 74-73 win on Feb. 14, 2016.

SENIOR SCORING: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Krutwig, Lucas Williamson, Tate Hall, Marquise Kennedy and Aher Uguak have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season and 66 percent of all Ramblers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ramblers have given up only 53.7 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Krutwig has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior big man has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola of Chicago has scored 81.1 points per game and allowed 52.6 over its eight-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ramblers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Purple Aces. Loyola of Chicago has 38 assists on 72 field goals (52.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Evansville has assists on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 56.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers second among Division I teams. The Evansville offense has averaged 64.6 points through 16 games (ranked 279th, nationally).

