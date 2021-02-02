Shuler leads Mississippi rally in 52-50 win over No. 11 Vols

Mississippi guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles down court past Tennessee guard Keon Johnson (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat No. 11 Tennessee 52-50 on Tuesday night, the Rebels' first win over a ranked team in more than two years.

Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.

Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson's 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.

He missed the first free throw with 3.5 seconds left but made the second to make it 51-50. The Vols quickly fouled Robert Allen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Josiah-Jordan James's 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Yves Pons led the Vols with 13 points and Johnson had 11. James finished with 10 but didn’t have a field goal after making three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes.

Shuler was 7 of 17 from the field but scored 11 points after halftime. Romello White, a onetime Tennessee recruit, finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

The low-scoring game featured the SEC’s top two defenses.

Shuler scored seven straight points to cap an 11-0 run that gave Ole Miss a 46-42 lead with 4:37 remaining. He scored on a steal and a fast-break layup, giving Mississippi its first lead since the opening minutes, and followed up a missed shot by burying a 3-pointer.

The Volunteers missed 11 straight shots down the stretch but managed to tie the game by hitting 4 of 6 free throws. Johnson made a pair with 2:54 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols couldn't carry over the momentum from a big win over Kansas and had a five-game win streak in the series stopped.

Mississippi: Forced 11 turnovers in the second half and 16 overall to get a much-needed win.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits Kentucky Saturday night for the first of two meetings this month.

Mississippi goes for the season sweep over Auburn, visiting the Tigers on Saturday.