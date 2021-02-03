Toronto and Vancouver meet in division battle

Vancouver Canucks (6-7-0, fifth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-2-1, second in the North Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver heads to Toronto for a North Division matchup.

Toronto finished 36-25-9 overall and 12-8-2 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists per game last season.

Vancouver went 11-8-1 in division play and 14-18-2 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Canucks scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.1 last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell: out (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.