Booker, Paul carry Suns past Pistons 109-92

Devin Booker scored 23 points, Chris Paul added 20 points and nine assists, and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 109-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Paul continued his high-production run of the past few weeks. The 10-time All-Star — who came to the desert in a trade with Oklahoma City during the offseason — is averaging more than 22 points over the past seven games, and the Suns have won four of them.

Frank Kaminsky added 15 points and five rebounds in his first start of the season as the Suns improved to 12-9.

Phoenix controlled most the game and had an 87-68 lead by the end of the third quarter. Detroit pulled within 11 about midway through the fourth, but Booker and Paul hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the game out of reach.

The Pistons struggled in just about every phase but especially long-range shooting. They were 7 of 36 (19%) on 3-pointers, and the misses kept them from any sort of offensive rhythm.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points.

Detroit has lost three straight games and eight of its past 10. The loss dropped the Pistons to 5-17 for the season, which is the worst record in the NBA.

The Suns led 27-24 after one quarter, holding the Pistons to 33% shooting, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Phoenix pushed ahead by 17 points by midway through the second quarter before settling for a 57-44 halftime lead.

Cam Johnson led the Suns with 10 points in the first half. The team's bench scored 27 of the 57 points before the break.

Pistons: Pistons coach Dwane Casey was called for a technical foul in the third quarter after arguing with an official.

Suns: Forward Jae Crowder missed his first game this season with a sore foot. ... Crowder was one of three players who missed the game with an injury, including guard Cameron Payne (foot) and forward Dario Saric (ankle).

Pistons: Travel to face the Lakers on Saturday.

Suns: Host the Celtics on Sunday. It'll be the first time fans will be allowed at Phoenix Suns Arena this season. The team is offering free tickets for up to 1,500 health care workers.

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP