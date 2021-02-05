Nottage leads California Baptist past New Mexico St. 85-75

Reed Nottage scored 19 points as California Baptist topped New Mexico State 85-75 on Friday night. Tre Armstrong and Gorjok Gak added 18 points each for the Lancers.

Nottage shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Elijah Thomas had 11 points for California Baptist (9-5, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference).

Jabari Rice had 17 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (3-4, 0-3). Clayton Henry added 11 points and seven rebounds. Evan Gilyard II had 11 points.

Due to local restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico, the game was played at Eastwood High School.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25