Carolina faces Columbus for division battle

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-4-3, third in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina plays Columbus for a Central Division matchup.

Columbus went 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Blue Jackets scored 180 total goals last season while collecting 298 assists.

Carolina finished 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes averaged 4.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).