FIU looks to end streak vs UTSA

UTSA (9-9, 5-6) vs. Florida International (9-11, 2-9)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA looks to extend Florida International's conference losing streak to nine games. Florida International's last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 68-55 on Jan. 8. UTSA took care of Florida International by seven on the road in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Tevin Brewer, Dimon Carrigan, Radshad Davis and Eric Lovett have collectively accounted for 42 percent of Florida International's scoring this season and 33 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For UTSA, Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Jacob Germany and Eric Parrish have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all UTSA scoring, including 91 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Roadrunners have scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 77.1 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both improvements over the 69.8 points scored and 81.3 points given up to non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wallace has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 66 points. The Roadrunners are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Florida International has an assist on 55 of 86 field goals (64 percent) over its previous three matchups while UTSA has assists on 25 of 80 field goals (31.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25