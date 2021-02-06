Cal looks to end streak vs Stanford

Cal (7-13, 2-12) vs. Stanford (11-7, 7-5)

Kaiser Permanente Arena, Santa Cruz, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks to extend Cal's conference losing streak to six games. Cal's last Pac-12 win came against the Utah Runnin' Utes 72-63 on Jan. 16. Stanford is coming off a 70-55 win on the road over Cal in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Cal has relied on senior leadership this year while Stanford has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Golden Bears, seniors Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have combined to score 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 49 percent of all Golden Bears points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Michael O'Connell have combined to score 47 percent of Stanford's points this season.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 39.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 13 for 21 over his last three games. He's also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal has assists on 33 of 60 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is rated second in the Pac-12 with an average of 70.8 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25