Detroit looks to extend streak vs Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-10, 5-10) vs. Detroit (7-8, 6-5)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks for its fifth straight conference win against Purdue Fort Wayne. Detroit's last Horizon loss came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 86-81 on Jan. 22. Purdue Fort Wayne fell 82-72 at Detroit in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Detroit's Antoine Davis has averaged 21.7 points and 4.3 assists while Bul Kuol has put up 15.5 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 12.9 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has had his hand in 51 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 46 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Detroit is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Titans are 0-8 when opponents score more than 75 points.

TWO STREAKS: Purdue Fort Wayne has dropped its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points and allowing 82 points during those contests. Detroit has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Horizon teams. The Titans have averaged 11.5 3-pointers per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25