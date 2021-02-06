UTA looks to extend streak vs La.-Monroe

ULM (4-14, 2-9) vs. Texas-Arlington (10-9, 6-5)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over ULM. In its last six wins against the Warhawks, Texas-Arlington has won by an average of 10 points. ULM's last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2018, an 84-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Shahada Wells has averaged 16.6 points and 2.3 steals to lead the way for the Mavericks. Complementing Wells is Sam Griffin, who is accounting for 14.4 points per game. The Warhawks have been led by Koreem Ozier, who is averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Griffin has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and eight assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas-Arlington is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-9 when fewer than five Mavericks players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: ULM has lost its last six road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 70.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25