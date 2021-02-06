Canadiens beat Senators 2-1 behind Allen and Anderson

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Mike Reilly (5) crash into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Jake Allen made 34 saves and Josh Anderson broke a tie early in the third period to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Jeff Petry also scored as Montreal gave coach Claude Julien his 200th win with the franchise.

Colin White scored for Ottawa, which was playing its first home game since Jan. 21. Matt Murray had 30 saves for the Senators, who beat the Canadiens 3-2 in Montreal on Thursday for their only win on a seven-game road trip (1-6-0).

Anderson scored the game winner 1:35 into the final period, knocking in a rebound for his fourth goal in three games.

Petry, who has four goals in the last three games, and White had power-play goals in the first period.

The Canadiens improved to 8-2-2, while the basement-dwelling Senators fell to 2-9-1.

Montreal returns to action Wednesday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ottawa will continue a three-game homestand on Monday, facing the Edmonton Oilers.

