Dallas hosts Minnesota after Doncic’s 42-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (6-17, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-14, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks' 134-132 victory over the Warriors.

The Mavericks are 5-9 in Western Conference games. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference with 42.8 rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.7.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-11 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 1-9 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks and Timberwolves face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 46.2% and averaging 27.9 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Malik Beasley ranks third on the Timberwolves averaging 20.1 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 113.3 points, 40.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, six steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points on 49.4% shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 107 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: day to day (conditioning), Jarrett Culver: day to day (left ankle), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (right quad).