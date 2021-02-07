Bradley looks to sweep S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (8-7, 2-7) vs. Bradley (10-10, 4-7)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois seeks revenge on Bradley after dropping the first matchup in Peoria. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when Southern Illinois made only 11 foul shots on 19 attempts while the Braves hit 20 of 21 en route to a 74-66 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bradley's Elijah Childs has averaged 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.8 points. For the Salukis, Lance Jones has averaged 13.5 points while Ben Harvey has put up 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LANCE: Jones has connected on 44.1 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over his last three games. He's also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Southern Illinois has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.2 points, while allowing 74.6 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Braves have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Salukis. Bradley has 42 assists on 68 field goals (61.8 percent) across its past three outings while Southern Illinois has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Southern Illinois last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25