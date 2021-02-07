Nebraska looks to end streak vs Minnesota

Nebraska (4-9, 0-6) vs. Minnesota (11-7, 4-7)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Nebraska's conference losing streak to 24 games. Nebraska's last Big Ten win came against the Iowa Hawkeyes 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020. Minnesota lost 76-72 to Rutgers on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Minnesota's Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carr has had his hand in 47 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 75: Nebraska is 0-6 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Minnesota is a perfect 10-0 when its offense scores at least 75 points.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota attempts more free throws per game than any other Big Ten team. The Golden Gophers have averaged 24.1 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25