Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Utah

Boston Celtics (12-10, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-5, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Utah. He currently ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Jazz are 9-2 on their home court. Utah is the league leader with 38 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.9.

The Celtics are 7-7 on the road. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Brown averaging 11.2.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is averaging 13.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Jazz. Joe Ingles is averaging 9.7 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 27 points per game and shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Kemba Walker is averaging 3.2 assists and 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 118.7 points, 49.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 44.2% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Juwan Morgan: day to day (illness), Elijah Hughes: day to day (ankle), Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf), Jaylen Brown: day to day (knee).