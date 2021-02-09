Beal leads Washington into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Raptors (11-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against Toronto. He leads the league scoring 33.3 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 4-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington has a 6-15 record when allowing over 100 points.

The Raptors are 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages 14 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10.3 points per game while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.7 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Norman Powell is averaging 18.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points on 47.0% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (back), OG Anunoby: out (calf).