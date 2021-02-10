Nets battle the Pacers in Eastern Conference showdown

Indiana Pacers (12-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, third in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers meet in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets are 9-9 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Pacers are 7-6 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.1 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 49.2% and averaging 23.7 points. Kyrie Irving is averaging 24 points and four rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

T.J. McConnell leads the Pacers averaging 6.7 assists while scoring 4.7 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 20.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 122.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points on 48.5% shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Iman Shumpert: out (left hamstring), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).