Correction: Worlds-US-Breezy Johnson story

United States' Breezy Johnson celebrates at the finish area during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca) AP

In a story February 10, 2021, about American skier Breezy Johnson, The Associated Press erroneously reported that her given first name was Breanna. Her name is Breezy.