Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Utah after 47-point performance

Milwaukee Bucks (16-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-5, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Utah Jazz after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points in the Bucks' 125-124 loss to the Suns.

The Jazz are 10-2 in home games. Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 7-7 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the league with 48.4 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 131-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 32 points, and Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 6.2 assists while scoring 20.7 points per game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 118 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 43.7% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.4 points, 49.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (ankle), Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

Bucks: Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).