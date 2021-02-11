Nebraska Omaha looks to end streak vs Kansas City

Nebraska Omaha (2-16, 0-8) vs. Kansas City (7-10, 3-5)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks to extend Nebraska Omaha's conference losing streak to 11 games. Nebraska Omaha's last Summit League win came against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 84-83 on Feb. 26, 2020. Kansas City is coming off a 49-47 win over North Dakota State on Jan. 30.

LEADING THE WAY: Arkel Lamar is putting up 12 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Roos. Zion Williams is also a key contributor, putting up 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Mavericks are led by Matt Pile, who is averaging 9.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Roos have scored 62.9 points per game and allowed 61.6 points per game against Summit League opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 61.7 points scored and 69.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MATT: Across 18 appearances this season, Nebraska Omaha's Pile has shot 53.5 percent.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-15 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last eight road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 83.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Roos 16th among Division I teams. The Nebraska Omaha offense has averaged 67.3 points through 18 games (ranked 256th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25