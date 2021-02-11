Nebraska looks to knock off No. 6 Illinois

No. 6 Illinois (13-5, 9-3) vs. Nebraska (4-11, 0-8)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Illinois looks to give Nebraska its 15th straight loss to ranked opponents. Nebraska's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Illinois has moved up to No. 6 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Indiana and Wisconsin last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Fighting Illini points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Dosunmu has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Illinois is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Fighting Illini are 5-5 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 81.8 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 18th among Division I teams. The Nebraska defense has allowed 73.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 230th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25