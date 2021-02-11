UAB looks to extend streak vs La. Tech

UAB (16-2, 9-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (15-6, 8-4)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its seventh straight conference win against Louisiana Tech. UAB's last CUSA loss came against the Charlotte 49ers 70-55 on Jan. 16. Louisiana Tech lost 57-55 at North Texas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan and Michael Ertel. Lovan has averaged 12.4 points while Ertel has recorded 13.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Isaiah Crawford and Kenneth Lofton, Jr.. Crawford has averaged 12 points and five rebounds while Lofton, has put up 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CRAWFORD: Crawford has connected on 39.7 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 19 over the last five games. He's also made 64.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulldogs are 10-0 when they score at least 75 points and 5-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Blazers are 14-0 when they make four or more 3-pointers and 2-2 when the team hits fewer than four from long range.

FLOOR SPACING: UAB's Jalen Benjamin has attempted 119 3-pointers and connected on 35.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 16 over the past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UAB has held opposing teams to 57.8 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25