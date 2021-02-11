Sports

UAB looks to extend streak vs La. Tech

The Associated Press

RUSTON, La.

UAB (16-2, 9-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (15-6, 8-4)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its seventh straight conference win against Louisiana Tech. UAB's last CUSA loss came against the Charlotte 49ers 70-55 on Jan. 16. Louisiana Tech lost 57-55 at North Texas in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan and Michael Ertel. Lovan has averaged 12.4 points while Ertel has recorded 13.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Isaiah Crawford and Kenneth Lofton, Jr.. Crawford has averaged 12 points and five rebounds while Lofton, has put up 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CRAWFORD: Crawford has connected on 39.7 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 19 over the last five games. He's also made 64.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulldogs are 10-0 when they score at least 75 points and 5-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Blazers are 14-0 when they make four or more 3-pointers and 2-2 when the team hits fewer than four from long range.

FLOOR SPACING: UAB's Jalen Benjamin has attempted 119 3-pointers and connected on 35.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 16 over the past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UAB has held opposing teams to 57.8 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Football

Mark Bradley: Brady or Jordan? ‘Greatness’ includes shades of gray

Football

David Murphy: Trading Wentz could go down as one of the greatest personnel blunders in sports history, and some people don’t get it

Baseball

SF Giants’ top 2021 storylines: Possible farewell tour, future core and a ‘prove it’ year for Zaidi, Kapler

Basketball

Kevin Williams: Mark Cuban took the brave — and right — path by not playing the national anthem before Mavs games. Too bad the NBA made him reverse course.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service