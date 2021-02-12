S. Alabama looks to extend streak vs Troy

South Alabama (13-8, 7-5) vs. Troy (10-11, 4-7)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Troy. South Alabama has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Trojans. Troy's last win in the series came on March 7, 2018, a 69-62 win.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: South Alabama has depended on senior leadership this year while Troy has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Jaguars, seniors Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 53 percent of the team's points this season, including 68 percent of all Jaguars points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Duke Miles have collectively scored 42 percent of Troy's points this season.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Trojans have scored 66.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 40.5 percent of the 168 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 42 over the last five games. He's also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Troy is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Trojans are 3-11 when opponents score more than 62 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trojans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. Troy has 37 assists on 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its previous three outings while South Alabama has assists on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 20.4 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25