No. 20 USC looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

No. 20 Southern California (16-3, 10-2) vs. Washington State (12-8, 5-8)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Southern California looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. Southern California has won by an average of 13 points in its last nine wins over the Cougars. Washington State's last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 70-66 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's scoring this year and 46 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bonton has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. Bonton has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Southern California has won its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 62.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Trojans. Washington State has an assist on 45 of 69 field goals (65.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Southern California has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 38.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

