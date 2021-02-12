Dodgers could defer money if Bauer opts out after 2021

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Seattle. Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was introduced Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 on the field at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) AP

Trevor Bauer is guaranteed $40 million if he opts out after one season and $75 million if he opts out after two seasons from his $102 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But if the 30-year-old right-hander opts out after one season, a large amount of his money would be deferred.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner receives a $10 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Thursday, payable in equal installments on March 1 and July 1, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

He gets a $28 million salary this year, all payable on Nov. 1, and $32 million in each of the final two seasons.

If he opts out after this year, he would receive a $2 million buyout, but the Dodgers would be able to defer $20 million of his 2021 salary without interest and pay that money in $2 million installments each Dec. 1 from 2031-40.

If he opts out after 2022, he would receive a $15 million buyout.

Bauer has a limited no-trade provision that requires his consent to be dealt to an American League team from opening day through the All-Star Game. He has a contingent limited no-trade provision for the rest of each season requiring his approval to be dealt to an AL team if he is an All-Star, has thrown more than 80 innings before the All-Star Game or pitches at least one inning in each start before the All-Star Game.

If he is released for lack of skill during the contract, he has the right to choose whether money owed in future years of the contract is a salary or a buyout. If it is a buyout, that means another team can't sign Bauer for the major league minimum and the Dodgers must pay the difference between the minimum and money Bauer is receiving under this contract.