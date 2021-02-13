UCSB looks to extend streak vs Hawaii

UC Santa Barbara (13-3, 9-2) vs. Hawaii (7-6, 5-6)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its 10th straight conference win against Hawaii. UC Santa Barbara's last Big West loss came against the UC Irvine Anteaters 73-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. Hawaii lost 59-50 loss at home to UC Santa Barbara in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara has benefited heavily from its seniors. JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey have combined to account for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Gauchos points over the team's last five games.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Rainbow Warriors have scored 68.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MCLAUGHLIN: McLaughlin has connected on 40.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He's also made 89.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Rainbow Warriors are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 1-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Gauchos are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

STREAK SCORING: UC Santa Barbara has won its last five road games, scoring 81 points, while allowing 62.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Santa Barbara offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-best rate in the nation. The Hawaii defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25