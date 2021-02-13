Girard leads balanced Syracuse past Boston College 75-67

Joe Girard scored 16 points, leading five into double figures, as Syracuse defeated Boston College 75-67 on Saturday.

Girard scored seven of Syracuse's first 16 points as the Orange (12-6, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) built an early 10-point lead. Syracuse was never able to break away from feisty BC but never trailed after the early minutes.

Syracuse has won six in a row against the Eagles, and eight of the last nine.

Alan Griffin scored 14 with eight rebounds, Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim scored 13 points apiece. Quincy Guerier added 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. The Orange improved to 10-1 in the Carrier Dome this season.

Rich Kelly scored 14 points with four 3-pointers to lead Boston College (3-13, 1-9), which has lost four in a row. CJ Felder fouled out with nine points and 12 rebounds. He has 26 rebounds in the last two games.

Steffon Mitchell scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Jay Heath scored 12 and DeMarr Langford 10.

The Eagles put up 31 shots from behind the arc, making nine. Syracuse was 5 of 11 from distance with all the makes in the first half. Syracuse outscored BC 38-20 in the paint

The Orange have forced 15 turnovers or more in seven of their last eight games — including 15 takeaways against Boston College.

BC is at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Orange travel to Louisville on Wednesday.