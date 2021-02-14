St. Louis visits Arizona following overtime win

St. Louis Blues (9-4-2, first in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (6-6-2, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Arizona Coyotes after the Blues knocked off Arizona 5-4 in overtime.

The Coyotes are 6-6-2 against opponents from the West Division. Arizona has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 11 power-play goals.

The Blues are 9-4-2 against opponents in the West Division. St. Louis is eighth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Brayden Schenn with seven.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Dvorak leads the Coyotes with seven goals, adding six assists and totaling 13 points. Conor Garland has six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

David Perron leads the Blues with 15 points, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists. Ryan O'Reilly has 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Drake Caggiula: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Sammy Blais: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: day to day (upper-body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).