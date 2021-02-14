Sports

New York visits Buffalo after Pageau’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Islanders (6-4-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4-2, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host New York after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals in the Islanders' 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Buffalo went 30-31-8 overall and 10-12-2 in division action a season ago. The Sabres scored 193 total goals last season while collecting 315 assists.

New York went 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Islanders recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .911 save percentage.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (covid protocol), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Montour: out (covid protocol), Jake McCabe: out (health and safety protocols), Tobias Rieder: out (covid protocol), Sam Reinhart: out (upper body), Curtis Lazar: out (covid protocol), Taylor Hall: out (health and safety protocols).

Islanders: None listed.

