Sports

Hughes and Vancouver take on Calgary

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (7-6-1, fifth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (7-11-0, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinn Hughes leads Vancouver into a matchup against Calgary. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 18 points, scoring two goals and recording 16 assists.

The Canucks are 7-11-0 in division play. Vancouver leads the league recording 31.4 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Flames are 7-6-1 in division games. Calgary has converted on 21.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 12 power-play goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes has 18 total points for the Canucks, two goals and 16 assists. Brock Boeser has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Christopher Tanev leads the Flames with a plus-five in 14 games this season. Johnny Gaudreau has 10 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

  Comments  

Sports

Carius scores 21 to carry W. Illinois over Denver 82-75

February 14, 2021 3:05 AM

Sports

After boating accident, Florida teen fights to walk again

February 14, 2021 3:01 AM

Sports

McLaughlin, Norris fuel UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii in OT

February 14, 2021 2:43 AM

Sports

Welp’s double-double helps carry UC Riverside past UC Irvine

February 14, 2021 2:20 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service