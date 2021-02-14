ETSU looks for road win vs Chattanooga

East Tennessee State (12-8, 8-4) vs. Chattanooga (16-5, 7-5)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its fourth straight win over Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga's last win at home against the Buccaneers came on Jan. 16, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: East Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ledarrius Brewer, Damari Monsanto, David Sloan and Silas Adheke have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 76 percent of all Buccaneers points over the team's last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Buccaneers have scored 73.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 60.8 per game they managed over six non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sloan has had his hand in 43 percent of all East Tennessee State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mocs are 15-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 1-5 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Buccaneers are 6-0 when the team records at least 10 steals and 6-8 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buccaneers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has 32 assists on 76 field goals (42.1 percent) across its past three games while East Tennessee State has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all SoCon teams. The Mocs have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their four-game winning streak.

