New York faces New Jersey on 3-game losing streak

New Jersey Devils (4-3-2, seventh in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (4-6-3, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to end its three-game slide when the Rangers play New Jersey.

New York went 37-28-5 overall and 14-8-0 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Rangers averaged 31.1 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.3 goals per game.

New Jersey finished 9-10-2 in division action and 15-18-2 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Devils averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey defeated New York 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 19. Jack Hughes scored two goals for the Devils in the victory.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (covid protocol), Yegor Sharangovich: out (covid protocol), Nathan Bastian: out (covid protocol), Nikita Gusev: out (covid protocol), Damon Severson: out (covid protocol), Travis Zajac: out (covid protocol).