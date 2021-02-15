Lillard, Trail Blazers set for matchup against the Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers (16-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Oklahoma City. He ranks fourth in the league averaging 29.2 points per game.

The Thunder are 2-4 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference with 37.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 6.9.

The Trail Blazers are 1-2 against the rest of the division. Portland is 14-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 125-122 in the last meeting on Jan. 25. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 24 points, and Anfernee Simons led Portland with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al Horford is averaging 14.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Thunder. Kenrich Williams is shooting 51.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Lillard is averaging 29.2 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Simons is averaging 1.8 assists and 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 46.1% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 17 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Theo Maledon: out (health and safety protocols), George Hill: out (thumb), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (knee), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Rodney Hood: out (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).