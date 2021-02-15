Curry and the Warriors take on the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (10-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (14-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Warriors -8; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Cleveland. He ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 9-6 at home. Golden State is 8-4 against opponents below .500.

The Cavaliers are 3-11 on the road. Cleveland is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors and Cavaliers square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is third on the Warriors with 5.9 rebounds and averages 13.9 points. Curry is averaging 32.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Collin Sexton ranks second on the Cavaliers averaging 22.7 points and is adding 2.5 rebounds. Darius Garland is averaging 17.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 43.1% shooting.

Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 101.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 50.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Andre Drummond: out (rest), Kevin Love: out (calf).