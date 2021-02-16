Morris comes up big in Clippers’ 125-118 win over Heat

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Marcus Morris had season highs of 32 points and six 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 125-118 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

The Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who were out for the second straight night because of injuries.

Morris collected a season-high 23 points during Sunday's win over Cleveland and he came back strong, scoring 26 in the first half. The Clippers have won eight of 11.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Heat. He made all 10 of his free throws. Bam Adebayo added 27 points and 12 rebounds, and reserve Tyler Herro scored 27 points.

Ivica Zubac added 22 points for the Clippers. Lou Williams had 18 points and 10 assists, and two-way player Amir Coffey had a season-high 15 points and a career-high five 3-pointers.

The Clippers led by one heading into the fourth. They got back-to-back 3-pointers by Luke Kennard and Terrance Mann dunked to push their lead to 11 points.

Herro hit his fourth 3-pointer and followed with a basket to draw the Heat to 121-116 before the Clippers controlled the final seconds.

Williams' slick behind-the-back pass to Reggie Jackson gave the Clippers a nine-point lead in the third. Miami ran off 10 straight points, capped by Herro's 3-pointer, to go back in front 76-75. Neither team led by more than three points the rest of the quarter. Coffey's fifth 3-pointer put the Clippers ahead 92-91 going into the fourth.

The Clippers outscored the Heat 20-9 to open the second quarter, using runs of 7-0 and 11-0 that were highlighted by four 3-pointers from Coffey to take a 53-44 lead.

TIP-INS

Heat: Fell to 4-9 on the road. ... They've dropped nine of their last 14. ... They were without Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Goran Dragic (left ankle sprain), Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain).

Clippers: Improved to 3-1 this season with Leonard and George out. ... Nicolas Batum sat out with a migraine and Patrick Beverley rested on the second night of a back-to-back. ... Have won five in a row over the Heat. ... George watched the game in shorts and a sweatshirt.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Golden State on Wednesday.

Clippers: Host Utah on Wednesday.