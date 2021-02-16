Curry and the Warriors face the Heat

Miami Heat (11-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Miami Heat. Curry ranks second in the league averaging 30.1 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 10-6 at home. Golden State has a 9-4 record against opponents below .500.

The Heat are 4-9 in road games. Miami averages 42 rebounds per game and is 8-3 when outrebounding opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 30.1 points per game while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Draymond Green is averaging 5.4 points, seven rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 19.9 points and is adding 7.4 rebounds. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 42.8% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Heat: Chris Silva: out (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Goran Dragic: out (ankle), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).