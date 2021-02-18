Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Vancouver

Winnipeg Jets (9-6-1, fourth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-11-1, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg into a matchup with Vancouver. He's fifth in the league with 22 points, scoring eight goals and recording 14 assists.

The Canucks are 8-11-1 against North Division teams. Vancouver averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The Jets are 9-6-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Nikolaj Ehlers with 10.

Vancouver defeated Winnipeg 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 30. Brock Boeser scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boeser leads the Canucks with 12 goals and has 21 points. Bo Horvat has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Ehlers leads the Jets with 10 goals and has 18 points. Scheifele has five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.