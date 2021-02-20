Sports

Alston Jr. scores 23 to lead Boise St. over Utah St. 81-77

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points as Boise State edged past Utah State 81-77 on Friday night.

Abu Kigab had 19 points for Boise State (18-4, 14-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Mladen Armus added 13 points and nine rebounds. RayJ Dennis had 10 points.

Neemias Queta had 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Aggies (14-7, 11-4). Justin Bean added 11 points. Brock Miller had 10 points.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Boise State defeated Utah State 79-70 on Wednesday.

