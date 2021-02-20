Curry and the Warriors visit the Hornets

Golden State Warriors (16-14, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Hornets are 8-8 in home games. Charlotte averages 27.5 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 6.1.

The Warriors have gone 5-8 away from home. Golden State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier leads the Hornets with 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.6 points while shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc. Cody Zeller is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 11.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Warriors. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 47.6% shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Gordon Hayward: day to day (back), Devonte' Graham: day to day (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).