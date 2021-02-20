IUPUI looks to sweep Youngstown St.

IUPUI (8-8, 7-8) vs. Youngstown State (13-11, 8-11)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI goes for the season sweep over Youngstown State after winning the previous matchup in Youngstown. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 19, when the Jaguars shot 46.3 percent from the field while holding Youngstown State's shooters to just 44.1 percent en route to a 72-70 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Youngstown State's Naz Bohannon, Michael Akuchie and Garrett Covington have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Penguins points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Burk has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaguars have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has an assist on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) across its past three outings while IUPUI has assists on 51 of 91 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25