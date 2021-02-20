W. Michigan seeks revenge on Ball State

Western Michigan (4-13, 3-9) vs. Ball State (7-11, 5-8)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State goes for the season sweep over Western Michigan after winning the previous matchup in Kalamazoo. The teams last went at it on Dec. 22, when the Cardinals shot 51.8 percent from the field while holding Western Michigan to just 44.2 percent on their way to an eight-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. K.J. Walton, Ishmael El-Amin, Brachen Hazen, Jarron Coleman and Miryne Thomas have collectively accounted for 67 percent of Ball State's scoring this season including 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Western Michigan, Greg Lee, B. Artis White and Jason Whitens have combined to score 49 percent of the team's points this season, including 59 percent of all Broncos points over their last five.LOVE FOR LEE: Lee has connected on 25.8 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Broncos are 0-9 when they allow at least 71 points and 4-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Cardinals are 0-10 when allowing 74 or more points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Western Michigan's White has made 40.2 percent of his 102 3-point attempts this season, and is 13 for 28 over the last three games. For Ball State, El-Amin has connected on 30.6 percent of his 124 attempts from deep and is 11 for 38 over his last five games.

RECENT GAMES: Ball State has averaged only 64.4 points per game over its last five games. The Cardinals are giving up 76.4 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25