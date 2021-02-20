UIC looks to sweep Green Bay

Green Bay (7-16, 7-12) vs. Illinois-Chicago (9-11, 6-9)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on Illinois-Chicago after dropping the first matchup in Chicago. The teams last played each other on Feb. 19, when the Flames shot 44.8 percent from the field while limiting Green Bay to just 37.1 percent en route to a 61-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Teyvion Kirk, Michael Diggins, Braelen Bridges and Rob Howard have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kirk has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. Kirk has accounted for 24 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has lost its last five road games, scoring 63.4 points, while allowing 72.4 per game.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Green Bay's offense has turned the ball over 11.2 times per game this year, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25