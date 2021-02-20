S. Alabama looks for road win vs App State

South Alabama (15-8, 9-5) vs. App State (12-8, 6-5)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its fifth straight win over App State at Holmes Convocation Center. App State's last win at home against the Jaguars came on Jan. 22, 2015.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have collectively scored 40 percent of App State's points this season and 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For South Alabama, Michael Flowers, John Pettway and Kayo Goncalves have combined to score 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 62 percent of all Jaguars points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyreke Locure has accounted for 41 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: South Alabama has won its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 60.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaguars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. App State has an assist on 28 of 60 field goals (46.7 percent) across its previous three outings while South Alabama has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: App State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Mountaineers have averaged 20.5 free throws per game this season and 23.8 per game over their last five games.

