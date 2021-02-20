Martinez leads Wagner past St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52

Will Martinez scored 20 points as Wagner extended its win streak to eight games, beating St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52 on Saturday night.

Alex Morales had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner (9-5, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford added 14 points and 12 rebounds. DeLonnie Hunt had 13 points.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 10 points for the Red Flash (6-14, 5-11), who shot 27% (15 of 56) from the floor. Myles Thompson and Ronell Giles Jr. added 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25