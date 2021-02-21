Elon looks to sweep William & Mary

William & Mary (6-8, 4-5) vs. Elon (5-8, 2-7)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary seeks revenge on Elon after dropping the first matchup in Williamsburg. The teams last played each other on Feb. 20, when the Phoenix shot 50.8 percent from the field while holding William & Mary to just 33.3 percent en route to the 75-54 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Elon's Hunter McIntosh has averaged 15.9 points while Hunter Woods has put up 7.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Tribe, Luke Loewe has averaged 16.1 points while Connor Kochera has put up 14.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LUKE: Loewe has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 84.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tribe are 0-6 when they score 64 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 64 points. The Phoenix are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: William & Mary has won its last three road games, scoring 76 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

RECENT GAMES: William & Mary has scored 71 points and allowed 74.3 points over its last three games. Elon has managed 64.7 points while allowing 60 over its last three.

