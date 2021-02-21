Pacific looks to extend streak vs Portland

Pacific (7-7, 4-6) vs. Portland (6-14, 0-11)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. Pacific has won by an average of 13 points in its last nine wins over the Pilots. Portland's last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, an 80-76 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Pacific has relied heavily on its seniors. Jeremiah Bailey, Daniss Jenkins, Broc Finstuen and Jordan Bell have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Tigers points over the team's last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Tigers have scored 69.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 66 per game they managed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Bailey has connected on 33.9 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last three games. He's also made 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Portland has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 65.6 points while giving up 89.1.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pilots. Portland has an assist on 34 of 60 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three outings while Pacific has assists on 57 of 83 field goals (68.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all WCC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 12.2 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25