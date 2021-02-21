EKU seeks revenge on Southeast Mo.

Eastern Kentucky (18-6, 12-5) vs. Southeast Missouri (9-14, 7-10)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri goes for the season sweep over Eastern Kentucky after winning the previous matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Redhawks shot 58.3 percent from the field while limiting Eastern Kentucky to just 36.2 percent on the way to the 22-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southeast Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Harris, DQ Nicholas, Nana Akenten and Manny Patterson have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this year and 43 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TRE: Tre King has connected on 32.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 2 over the last three games. He's also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Redhawks are 5-0 when they record 11 or more steals and 4-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Colonels are 17-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.3 percent or worse, and 1-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri has 53 assists on 89 field goals (59.6 percent) across its past three games while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 53 of 87 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. Southeast Missouri has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Redhawks 320th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25